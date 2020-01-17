Going, Going …

It took almost a full year to design and build — but now South Pasadena’s award-winning float in the recent Rose Parade has been dismantled, with the city’s Tournament of Roses Committee already turning its attention to 2021. Here, volunteers complete the float takedown last Saturday at the site adjacent to the War Memorial. (For a fun, time-lapse look at the whole process, go to: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uuUK_YBEj6U) Photo by Henk Friezer
