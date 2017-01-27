Graves Reservoir Next in Line for Major Renovation

South Pasadena City Council members last week approved a mitigated negative declaration for the Graves Reservoir to be reconstructed in the City of San Marino.

As part of the city’s water system, city officials are making plans to renovate the Graves Reservoir, badly in need of repair. In September 2015, the South Pasadena City Council approved a contract with MWH Americas for final design of the project.

It will follow a string of major improvements, including the Wilson Reservoir in the City of San Gabriel, which was re-constructed about a year ago. The Garfield Reservoir, in the northern end of South Pasadena is currently under construction and will be completed in about six months, according to city officials.

“The third reservoir in our attempt to improve our water infrastructure is Graves,” explained City Manager Sergio Gonzalez. “Instead of floating additional bonds to pay for it, the City Council decided to take on a revolving loan from the state of California using federal funds. These rates are much lower than going out to the traditional bond markets. It’s about half the amount, if not more. We will benefit from much lower interest rates and therefore be able to do more as we move forward on other projects.”

Gonzalez said Graves’s reservoir is about 100 years old, “so we received a good bang for our buck, however it is critical that we reconstruct this reservoir, because one of the most important things in a water system is to have redundancy,” added Gonzalez. “Graves reservoir is critical to the system because 95% of our city’s water that comes from the City of Saint Gabriel is pumped all the way to San Marino to this reservoir and then ultimately pumped to the Garfield reservoir where we store the bulk of the water for our residents.”