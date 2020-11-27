Holiday Passports to Welcome Shoppers Into South Pas Businesses

Shoppers are invited to travel through South Pasadena with a holiday passport in hand for a variety of shopping and eating opportunities beginning this weekend.

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is launching the Holiday Passport program on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to encourage individuals and families to visit local shops and restaurants. With new restrictions from Los Angeles County health officials implemented this week, restaurants are limited to offering takeout, delivery and drive-thru services only.

Passport cards are available at participating businesses, which can be identified by flyers displayed in their front windows. Participating merchants also are listed on the South Pasadena Chamber’s website at southpasadena.net.

A passport stamped by six participating merchants will qualify the shopper for weekly prize drawings to be held every Friday through Dec. 26. Passport cards with six stamps can be exchanged for a prize drawing ticket available from participating merchants.

Shoppers may complete multiple passport cards and enter the prize drawing multiple times throughout the monthlong promotion. Prizes will include items donated from local business owners.

No purchase is required to receive a passport stamp.

“We are excited about this innovative program to draw individuals and families into South Pasadena’s businesses to shop, pick up food and support our merchants,” said Laurie Wheeler, CEO of the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. “This is our way of inviting the community to visit their favorite businesses during this holiday season and also explore those businesses that may be new to them. It’s a critical time for our businesses, especially with the latest restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining at our South Pasadena restaurants.”

Thursday, Dec. 3, will bring some cheer to the South Pasadena business district with the planned Christmas tree lighting at the weekly Farmers Market sponsored by the Chamber.

Face coverings and social distancing are required for shopping in South Pasadena, in compliance with public health protocols for the coronavirus pandemic.