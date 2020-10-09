Holy Family Transitional Kindergarten Is a Grand Adventure

Transitional kindergarten (TK) is the beginning of a grand adventure in learning at Holy Family Catholic School. Our classes are play-based and designed to meet the needs of active, young children. As they play with their classmates, children build their communication and problem-solving skills. Our littlest Knights experience God through relationships with loving teachers and through prayer. Our TK program sets the stage for children to become lifelong learners here at Holy Family and our Community. Please visit us at school.holyfamily.org.