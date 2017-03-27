Huge Turnout for D.U.D.E.S. and SPMS Booster Club Poker Tournament

The Dads Uniting Dads in Education and Service (D.U.D.E.S) and the South Pasadena Middle School Booster Club presented their Main Event Poker Tournament last Saturday night at the War Memorial Building, 435 Fair Oaks Avenue, in the city. The South Pasadena Middle School Athletic Booster Club is an organization of parents, neighbors, friends, and fans. The organization’s goal is to support and enhance the after school athletic programs at SPMS. Dads Uniting Dads in Education and Service (D.U.D.E.S) is a charitable organization that harnesses the energies of South Pasadena families in order to develop camaraderie and service resulting in better educational facilities and resources for South Pasadena Schools. The organization offers an opportunity to assist in much needed school events and improvements while giving its members an environment that engenders friendship and fun.

1 of 4