Hundreds Run and Walk in Support of School’s Booster Club

Hunter Brown was back for more, fit and looking healthy, ready to test his endurance for the second straight year in Saturday’s annual Tiger Run, which supports the South Pasadena High School Booster Club.

Brown was among nearly 700 participants given the opportunity to run either the 5k or 10k route, passing beautiful homes along tree-lined streets. “It’s a great community and great little town,” said Brown, 25, explaining why he’s a fan of the event. “It’s fun to be a part of it.”

Trevor Scherer, who works at the South Pasadena Senior Center, was running on Saturday because “I’m all for health, the community” he said, noting that he grew up in the city. “I’m all about supporting South Pas and the Booster Club.”

Saying she’s obsessed with running, Liliana Torres, the manager of the local Senior Center, said she likes the event as it “helps to slow the aging process. Part of what I do at the Senior Center is to promote activities that include wellness, health and fitness. So I kind of have to walk the talk. I’m here to support the team that walks with me.”

1 of 10

Realtor Michele Downing, a partner with Partners Trust, is a regular at the Tiger Run, noting she’s been supporting the Booster Club since the day her two daughters attended South Pasadena schools. Morgan and Mallory are now in their mid-20s. “I will continue to support the Boosters Club either by running, by sponsoring or both.”

Tony Bengford, a local resident who has jogged as much as two miles per day, was glad to get some exercise with his participation in the run, looking forward to taking part in he 5k while supporting the South Pasadena High Booster Club. “It helps with all the school activities and sports,” he said.

Prior to the race, Michael Glazier, running in his second Tiger Run, jokingly said he hoped to win the 5k. “Being out here with the great people of South Pasadena” was enough for the 26-year-old to take part in the event. “It’s a great community more than anything, and I’m here for a good cause.”

City Councilman Robert Joe attends the run each year, thanking those who helped to organize it while applauding the runners, both young and old, who pushed themselves down one of the two courses. “It’s family, you get children here, you’ve got a diverse group of runners and it’s just a lot of fun. It’s special when people can run in a healthy way and go through a beautiful South Pasadena community of great homes and neighborhoods.”

Matthew Krieger, owner of TLC Pet Medical Center in South Pasadena, ran the race with three of his children and some neighborhood family members. “We’re doing it to support the wonderful South Pasadena community that we live in,” he said, adding that he enjoys seeing the bystanders along the way cheering on the runners. “There’s a real cohesiveness, community spirit.”

Meanwhile, a variety of vendors set up shop at the event in order to give back to the community, inform the public, or fundraiser for a worthy cause.

The service organization, Kiwanis, was present to provide runners with complimentary hot chocolate and coffee. Kiwanis strives to help the community and does so through scholarships to graduating seniors, establishing a service club at SPHS called Key Club, and participating in activities that would benefit the community. Member Ernie Arnold discussed how their goal is to “support community activities” by providing support to locals. Other organizations that were there included: SPHS Girls Water Polo. Aztlan Athletics, Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, SPHS SkillsUSA Club, and the San Marino Athletic Club.

The contributing organizations and more showed their support by handing out information about their business or fundraising. With both of the SPHS organizations fundraising, girls water polo sold warm apparel. hot chocolate, and Christmas items to the public while SkillsUSA sold a pancake breakfast after the race.

See race results at SouthPasadenaReview.com