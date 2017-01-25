IMPORTANT: Storm Damage Assessment

The governor proclaimed a state of emergency for the January rainstorms which covers all counties. Consequently, there is an urgent need to collect damage assessment information from residents that is required by the California Office of Emergency Management, FEMA and SBA Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams. Without this information, they cannot record the necessary information needed to convince federal agencies that we qualify for federal assistance.

We are requesting the assistance of the residents of South Pasadena to help take this important survey and help qualify for federal assistance. We are asking that you respond by Wednesday, February 1, 2017. You may either respond by taking the attached survey and returning to Sgt. Robert Bartl at RBartl@southpasadenaca.gov, or by reporting storm related damage to “211 Los Angeles County” (dial 2-1-1). Please do not use both to report your damage as this will avoid duplication.

Thank you for your assistance, please feel free to forward this to your neighbors.