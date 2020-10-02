In Support of Measure U, Residents Throw a Pizza, Lawn Sign Party

Standing behind Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta at Saturday’s Measure U “Sign and a Slice” event to distribute “YES on U” lawn signs and pizza are (from left) Jack Donovan, Jon Primuth, Sally Kilby, Larry Abelson, Ellen Torres, Mayor Bob Joe, Kim Hughes, Dana Abelson, Yuki Cutcheon and Margaret Lee.

Nearly 65 “Yes on U” lawn signs along with slices of pizza were distributed at last Saturday afternoon’s drive-thru event behind Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta adjacent to the restaurant’s large dining tent.

Measure U is a local measure on the Nov. 3 election ballot. Voters are being asked to renew the longstanding 7.5% Utility Users Tax. Revenues from this provide funding for city departments, including fire and police, library, public works and community services.

“The outdoor event provided a way for supporters of the measure to pick up lawn signs in a socially distanced way and receive a slice of pizza,” said Ed Donnelly, chair of the residents’ committee working to pass the measure.

Among those participating were City Council candidates Jack Donovan, Mayor Bob Joe, Jon Primuth and Evelyn Zneimer. Also attending was Steve Rossi, the recently appointed interim councilman who expects to qualify as a write-in candidate.

Supporters can pick up lawn signs during daytime hours from the front porch of the so-called “Halloween House” on the corner of Oxley Street and Fairview Avenue, just across from the library. The committee asks supporters to leave address information so the signs can be picked up promptly after the election.