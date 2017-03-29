It’s a Hoedown at Arroyo Vista Elementary School

It was a hoedown of sorts last Thursday, as Arroyo Vista Elementary School second graders held their annual square dance for parents and guests. According to Wikipedia, square dances were first documented in 17th-century England but were also quite common in France and throughout Europe. They came to North America with the European settlers and have undergone considerable development there.

In some countries and regions, through preservation and repetition, square dances have attained the status of a folk dance. Square dancing is, therefore, strongly associated with the United States. Above, Brian Jehue’s class dressed in western attire for the square dance. Below, square dancers showcase moves.

Photos by Bill Glazier