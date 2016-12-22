It’s Looking a Lot Like…

Santa Claus visited the South Pasadena Fire Station last Saturday night, providing plenty of fun those on hand. The familiar face this time of year made himself available for photos on the fire truck as parents were encouraged to snap photos. In additions, Santa’s elves provided a variety of crafts while encouraging kids to decorate cookies and enjoy hot chocolate on the cool evening. As part of the festive event, fire department officials conducted its annual toy drive, asking residents to bring unwrapped toys for the disadvantaged. Saturday night’s event was hosted by the South Pasadena Fire Department and Fire Association.

