Jaz Sawyer Suspends Campaign for a Seat on City Council

Local resident Jaz Sawyer announced this week he was suspending his political campaign for the District 3 seat on the City Council.

In a statement, Sawyer said he decided to suspend his campaign “after much consideration” and “with a heavy heart.” The longtime musician and music educator had planned to lean on his prior experience working in public outreach for homeless programs in New York City and his time on the city’s Public Art Commission to make his case for the open seat.

“It was not an easy decision,” he wrote. “However, at this time, it is the right one for my family and me. As a Public Art Commissioner, I will continue to address the issues of advocacy for public arts, equal justice and protecting the needs of South Pasadena residents.”

Although he has suspended campaigning, Sawyer’s name will still appear on ballots for the Nov. 3 contest. For the District 3 race, Alan Ehrlich, Michelle Hammond and Jon Primuth are also vying to succeed Richard Schneider, who is not seeking re-election.

“District 3 has a great group of candidates with a record of unwavering sacrifice and public service,” Sawyer said. “Thank you to all of my supporters who stood with me from the beginning of my candidacy. Please continue to practice social safety measures.”