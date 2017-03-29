Join Thousands who Count on SPEF’s Summer School Program in June 2017

Each year, more than 2,000 students count on South Pasadena Educational Foundation’s Summer School program to brush up on basics, jump ahead on critical academic topics, expand their skills and ignite their imaginations. SPEF offers proficiency and enrichment classes to students of all ages – from incoming kindergartners to high school seniors. This is SPEF’s most significant initiative and it would not be possible without hundreds of hours of volunteer support.

Elementary (incoming K-4) & Intermediate (incoming 5-8), Monday, June 19– Friday, July 14.

High School (incoming grades 9-12). Monday, June 19 – Friday, July 21.

SPEF High School Summer School has been awarded with WASC Accreditation, showing that it is an exemplary learning environment for students, with high-quality curriculum.

For more information, go to (626) 441-5810.