Kids are Spectacular in ‘Music Man’ Performances at SPHS

Close to 100 5th graders from Marengo, Monterey Hills and Arroyo Vista elementary schools sang and danced their hearts out in a rousing production of “Music Man, Jr.” last weekend.

The auditorium at South Pasadena High School was filled to just about capacity for all four performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday for what was a tremendous treat the community and for all the friends and families involved.

Every year at this time, South Pasadena Educational Foundation presents the South Pasadena Unified School District’s 5th grade musical, which is organized by the wonderful folks at Upstage Theatre Arts Schools (Artistic Director Adrian Cohen and Production Director Myra Maracine). Patrick Hallahan directs the ambitious endeavor along with Debra Kay Lee as musical director and Michael McClure handling the choreography (assisted by Allie Gerstein). And of course there is a long list of everyone who made the production happen, including the production crew headed up by James Jontz and dozens of parent volunteers.

The delightful period costumes by Jeanie Joe and set by Jontz transported the audience to the 1912 setting in the small town of River City, Iowa where travelling salesman, Howard Hill, has come to sell the townsfolk on his idea of keeping the boys out of trouble by forming a band. The classic is full of feel good numbers that the cast pulled off splendidly from “Ya Got Trouble” to “Seventy Six Trombones” to “The Wells Fargo Wagon”. Leading the cast as the charming conman, Hill, were Zachary Maracine, Max Dreskin, Owen Correll and Lorenzo Hawk. The studious and shy librarian, Marian was played by the lovely soprano voices of Lindsay Osborne, Mihilo Kato, Keira Grace and Caroline Quinones. Marian’s Irish mother was played with feisty charm by Victoria Abelev and Ingrid Zahn. Everyone’s hearts were stolen by plucky Sydney Lee and Peyton Carlson as the shy, lisping Winthrop Paroo. Every single cast member had stand out moments and their months of dedicated rehearsals paid off with a stellar show that was pure fun and joy.

The terrific casts were rounded out by Cole Shaffer, Gabriel Bomfiglio, Colette Carbonara, Samuel Franco, Devin Robinson Jr., Danica Stirling, Colin Wong, Liam Monroe, Tasmin Press-Reynolds, Neek Capak, Anika Ebbert, Audrey Anguiano, Abby Lawes, Gable Stinson, Torin Kawai, Ellie Nakamura, Isha Zafra, Alina Vega, Mia Chamorro, Iris Barrera, Vivian Bertolina, Olivia Alfonso, Jasmine Cervantes, Nolan Adams, Aubry Deetjen, Marlee Foster, Elsie Waters, Samuel Franco, Colin Wong, Simone Ashton, Neeku Capak, Abby Lawes, Zoe Osugi, Gable Stinson, Camille Whetsel, Justine Zee, Audrey Dunville, Kassidy Huie, Samantha Huntley, Tabitha Lee Chon, Rie Marciel, Hannah Miao, Natalie Wilson, Alice Zhou, Owen Woodworth, Colin Campbell, Helena Ford, Solon McDonald, Gavin Rossi, Bella Vasquez, Maya Young, Henry Everett, Arko Chakraborty, Celeste Kieser, Gabriella Hernandez, Sabina Yusef, Luke Riffle, Christianna Chang, Wyatt Dostal, Lucia Benning, Jaeda Reed, Carlo Williams, Ella Chuang, Gavin Rossi, Twyla Metcalfe, Michelle Shadmon, Calhoun Lutz, Charlotte Dekle, Madeline Ramirez, Emily Yee, Claire Edwards, Danielle Fong, Rika Kodama-Sekihara, Milla Sanchez-Regalado, Avery Campbell, Samantha Carmichael, Helena Foord, Yuzu Harada, Mia Holden, Jamie Rain Kim, Lauren Kwong, Winter Lopez, Victoria Quiroz, Haley Shirai and Bella Vasquez.