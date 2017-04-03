Kitten Kay Sera to sign her new children’s book at Kidd’s Jewelry Heist April 15

Calling all children and lovers of furry friends, author Kitten Kay Sera is going to be signing her new book “Miss Kisses : The Pup who Turned Pink ” based on her pink pooch and her furriends!

On Saturday April 15th Kidd’s Jewelry Heist (located in the back of Dinosaur Farm) will be hosting a festive book signing party and reading from 10am-12:30pm.

She promises loads of fun and pink treats to eat! Miss Kisses will actually be there from 10-11am, so arrive early for pawtographs! Kitten, Miss Kisses and Kelly Kidd would be tickled pink to have everyone come out in support and they are giving away one pink stretch bracelet with purchase of a book.

The book was written by Ms. Sera and illustrated by the Australian award winning illustrator Ferhat Koden and is geared to children ages 4-8

Saturday April 15, Kidd’s Jewelry Heist 1510 Mission Street

