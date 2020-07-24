Library to Celebrate Bradbury Anniversary on Aug. 22

The South Pasadena Public Library will participate in an evening reading on Aug. 22 of the book “Fahrenheit 451” to mark the 100th anniversary of the author Ray Bradbury.

Emmy-winning South Pasadena-based actor James Reynolds will read on behalf of the library. Reynolds is also the co-owner and co-artistic director of the Fremont Centre Theatre on Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena.

A virtual reading of the book will be on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and will also be available on the library website for two weeks.

Bradbury, in a 70-year career, wrote more than 400 short stories and nearly 50 books. He was also an advocate for public libraries, and for the South Pasadena community, where many of his plays were performed at the Fremont Centre Theatre. The library’s conference room was renamed in 2013 as the “Ray Bradbury Conference Room.”

The library hosts a collection that includes photos, first edition Bradbury books and vintage paperbacks.

The Friends of the Library are raising funds to commission a glass work designed by artist Tim Carey, who has lived in South Pasadena for 23 years. It will be fabricated by his former employer, Judson Studios, the stained glass company. The work will pay tribute to the author’s life and work and will adorn a window of the second floor conference room facing the outside of the library. Donations for the $24,720 project can be made at friendsofsopaslibrary.org/donations.

“Ray Bradbury is an author who is loved around the world, and he was a ceaseless advocate for libraries,” said librarian Cathy Billings. “I can’t think of a better way to honor him and inspire young readers and writers than by commissioning this unique work of art.”

A total of $5,000 already has been designated by two council members, and other money will come from unrestricted funds previously donated to the library. The Friends of the Library has pledged to raise nearly $10,000. The group has raised $3,025 so far.