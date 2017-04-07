LitFest Pasadena Expands in its 6th Year

LitFest Pasadena, the city and Southland’s free literary arts festival, celebrates its sixth year with a weekend of events, authors’ panels and readings on May 20 & 21, 2017. LitFest Pasadena is presented by Light Bringer Project and Literature for Life.

LitFest will unfold again on the sidewalks and in the storefronts, corridors and unique venues of the highly walkable Playhouse District. Vroman’s Bookstore and the Pasadena Playhouse will serve as anchor points, as the festival continues its legacy of featuring Pulitzer Prize winners, L.A.’s most diverse and exciting authors, and eclectic discussion panels. Here are a few highlights:

Renowned food critic Jonathan Gold will lead a panel exploring The Legacy of Julia Child , Pasadena’s own legendary chef, writer and television celebrity. This event is also co-sponsored by the L.A. Times Food Bowl.

will lead a panel exploring , Pasadena’s own legendary chef, writer and television celebrity. This event is also co-sponsored by the L.A. Times Food Bowl. Gary Phillips will moderate Sunshine Noir , a panel of crime and mystery writers who will unearth a trove of crime, danger, mystery death and, even evil, in the land of sunshine, surf and optimism.

will moderate , a panel of crime and mystery writers who will unearth a trove of crime, danger, mystery death and, even evil, in the land of sunshine, surf and optimism. Sci-Fest L.A. joins LitFest this year, treating audiences to dramatic readings of the works of finalists competing for the Roswell Award which will be presented live and in-person. A Tomorrow Prize will also be presented to outstanding emerging writers of our L.A. County high schools.

joins LitFest this year, treating audiences to dramatic readings of the works of finalists competing for the which will be presented live and in-person. A will also be presented to outstanding emerging writers of our L.A. County high schools. Award-winning author and journalist, Jean Guerrero , will discuss her experiences reporting out of hostile environments in Latin America, with panel Conflict Zone Reporting For Young Female Journalists.

, will discuss her experiences reporting out of hostile environments in Latin America, with panel Fusion-Ha!: Manga Influences on American Comic Books Hear all about it from our expert panelists as they discuss the impact manga and anime have had on comics and culture. Guests panelists from Nickelodeon’s show Avatar the Last Airbender, to Marvel and DC’s manga-influenced artists Babs Tarr (Batgirl), Annie Wu (Black Canary), and Kris Anka (Captain Marvel).

Also featured at LitFest will be The Humor & Heartbreak of L.A. with panelists Nina Revoyr, Lian Dolan, Christopher Noxon, Dana Johnson, moderated by David Ulin; Writing Indigenous California from island of Blue Dolphins to an American Genocide, featuring Luis Rodriguez with panelists Greg Sarris, Dr. Melissa Leal, Rose Davis, moderated by Shonda Buchanan.

Prominent California African-American authors will discuss Writing in the Time of Black Lives Matter with Altadena novelist and LitFest co-founder Jervey Tervalon We are also pleased to welcome Brooke Binkowski, Managing Editor of Snopes.

Other panels have been designed to touch upon various facets of our literary and social-cultural landscape with such topics as Making Space, Holding Space: When Community is not just a Marketing Team, HUIZACHE Latino lit magazine, Cute Filipinos on a Saturday Afternoon, Running and Writing: The Soul’s Escape, The Kurdish Trilogy, and the L.A. Cookbook: How the City Eats and Cooks.

The Pasadena Public Library joins LitFest for the first time as the Donald Wright Auditorium will host Flights of Fantasy Story Theatre with a storytime entitled “It’s all how you look at it.” This will be followed by a creative crafts workshop for young adults and children, provided by Reiyukai America.