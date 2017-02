Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary city' order SALEM, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on "sanctuary cities" has triggered divergent actions from blue and red states, revealing the deep national divide on immigration as some move to follow his order and others break with the U.S. government to protect immigrants in the country illegally. The Associated Press

Breitbart editor's Berkeley talk nixed amid violent protest BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A crowd protesting a far-right commentator's appearance at the University of California at Berkeley hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started fires Wednesday night, prompting officials to call off the event. The Associated Press

Police use backhoe to breach prison, end standoff; 1 dead SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Police used a backhoe to breach a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending what the governor called a "torturous" hostage standoff that left one guard dead. The Associated Press

Maui's 'top of the world' sunrise view leads to overcrowding HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — Well before dawn each morning, throngs of tourists from around the world make their way to Maui's tallest peak, a dormant volcano, to see what Mark Twain called the "sublimest spectacle" he ever witnessed. The Associated Press