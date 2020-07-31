Local Group Supports Police, Fire

Photo by Mitch Lehman / The Review

Representatives of the U.S. Asian Art & Culture Society presented gift cards recently to each member of the South Pasadena Police and Fire departments. Linda Liu (left) and May Zhao of the U.S. Asian Art & Culture Society presented the gift cards to Sgt. Tony Abdalla of the South Pasadena Police Department during the ceremony. South Pasadena Mayor Bob Joe thanked the U.S. Asian Art & Culture Society for its support and praised the city’s first responders. U.S. Asian Art & Culture Society made two previous donations of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies that were distributed to police officers, firefighters and other city employees.