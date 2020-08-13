Locals Join in Virtual 5K to Raise Funds

Schwartz and Gardner family

South Pasadena residents, students and families pitched in $1,425 to participate in a virtual 5K run last week, a fundraising effort that will help purchase personal protective equipment for schools to use once they reopen doors. Participants had from Aug. 6-8 to complete their run and submit logged results, and they didn’t just stay in town: the fundraiser sent South Pasadenans to Big Bear, Mammoth, Pismo Beach, Minneapolis and Boise, Idaho. The fundraiser was organized by South Pasadena High School cross-country runners Lindsay Michels and Sydney Morrow and sponsored by the South Pasadena PTA Council.