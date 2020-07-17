Man Who Allegedly Spit on Protester Is Arrested

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is expected to file charges against a Monterey Park man who allegedly spit on and threw a rock at a protester, the South Pasadena Police Department said.

The suspect, 56, was arrested on Friday, July 10, after a group of people confronted him near the corner of Fremont Avenue and Lyndon Street at around 8:20 p.m. The group included a woman who, two days earlier, had reported the man for allegedly spitting on her during an argument and recognized him from that incident, police said.

Officers were called to the corner of Fair Oaks and Mission Street at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, after the initial incident occurred. A group of people has protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement almost daily for more than a month, advocating for criminal justice and law enforcement reform after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.

According to the Police Department, the man was riding his bicycle past some of the protesters when he approached and confronted two women in the group in front of Fair Oaks Pharmacy. As the argument continued, the man pulled down his face mask and spit on one of the women before biking away, the department said.

A video of the incident, filmed by one of women, has circulated on social media. The local group South Pasadena Youth for Police Reform shared the video on its Instagram feed.

The recording seems to capture the end of the argument; the man indicates he is “going this way, in my neighborhood,” gesturing west down Mission Street, before pulling down his mask and spitting at the woman recording the video. He bikes away as the woman reels and says she is going to call the cops.

In the initial report, the man was described as white, 40-50 years old and wearing a brown hat with a dark blue shirt and jean shorts. The report said his bicycle was white.

A group of people, including the two women involved in the initial incident, claimed he was the man they saw biking at the intersection Friday and followed him to Fremont and Lyndon, where they confronted him. The man allegedly threw a rock at the same woman he reportedly spit on, striking her on the leg, police said.

An SPPD official reported that the man was issued two misdemeanor battery citations and released into his own custody. Arraignments in court and the formal filing of charges by the D.A.’s Office typically are expected to occur within 90 days of a citation, but the COVID-19 pandemic has largely limited court proceedings to high-priority felonies.

Those with any additional information are urged to contact the SPPD at (626) 403-7270.