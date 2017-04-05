Map Your Neighborhood to Meet

With a focus on preparing residents for disasters and emergencies, a free Map Your Neighborhood disaster preparedness program will be offered on Wednesday, April 12, from 7-9 p.m., in the South Pasadena Library Community Room.

Organizers say the training is the perfect bridge between the successful Neighborhood Watch program and Community Emergency Response Training (CERT). It marks the second annual city-wide “Map Your Neighborhood” disaster program offered by the Public Safety Commission.

The goal of this meeting is to teach residents the “9 steps” they need to take when a disaster strikes, and how to work as an organized team with their neighbors to help others who may be trapped or injured.

To date, many neighborhoods and HOA/Condo associations have taken this training and then trained their neighbors. Here are just a few: Alta Vista Ave, Oak Crest Ave, Flores de Oro, Milan Ave, Orange Grove, Meridian/Rollin, and Stratford Ave.

Luis Reinoso, Vice-Chairman of the South Pasadena Public Safety Commission, is not only a Neighborhood Watch Block Captain, he is also trained in the Map Your Neighborhood program, Community Emergency Response Training (CERT), and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications. Luis recently taught the Map Your Neighborhood training to his block. “Luis is truly dedicated to increasing the safety and disaster preparedness of our residents,” said Ellen Daigle, Chairman of the Public Safety Commission.

Register today for the free Map Your Neighborhood training on April 12, 2017: www.southpasadenaca.gov/onlinereg and select /CERT trainings 2017 /Emergency Skills

The library community room is at 1115 El Centro Street.