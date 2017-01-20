Marching Saturday in Washington D.C.

On January 21, I will march in Washington DC alongside a robust contingent of South Pasadena residents as a reminder that we are all imperiled when a president: denies that climate change is real and manmade, refuses to completely divest from personal businesses, tweets disparaging remarks about people who have the right to speak freely, ignores intelligence briefings, denigrates intelligence agencies, pushes through cabinet confirmations without the requisite background and ethics evaluations and characterizes news organizations critical of him as “fake”.
Over two hundred thousand people plan to attend the march in Washington. Similar marches will take place in three hundred cities throughout our country, including Pasadena and Los Angeles. Women and men of all ages, races, religions and sexual orientation will stand together to remind our nation, our new president and the world that we are watching, that we are active participants in our Democracy and that we are united in our goal to make sure that all people, regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, religion (or no religion), race, economic status, immigration status or educational level, have the right to live their lives freely and with dignity.
The chorus supporting the above beliefs grows stronger every day. State Superintendent of Public Education, Tom Torlakson, sent a letter on December 21, 2016 “encouraging all California public schools to be declared ‘safe havens’ for students and their parents and to remind families about existing laws that protect students’ records from questions about immigration status” and stating that “unfortunately, since the presidential election, reports of bullying, harassment, and intimidation of K-12 students based on immigration status, religious, or ethnic identification are on the rise.”
Also, the South Pasadena City Council recently passed Resolution 7491 affirming the City’s commitment to diversity and to protecting the civil rights, safety and dignity of all of our residents. It is to our city’s credit that it is ahead of the curve when it comes to speaking out against bigotry. It is also to our city’s credit that our residents voted overwhelmingly for Hilary Clinton and against the candidate who ran a presidential campaign that included: mocking the disabled, threatening mass raids and deportations, threatening to block Muslims from entering the country, building a massive wall on our southern border (and making Mexico pay for it), declaring that we have to broaden our laws to allow torture, declaring that family members of terrorists should be murdered, stating that women who have abortions should be punished, repealing the Affordable Care Act without having a viable plan to meet the healthcare needs of our nation, encouraging violence at his rallies and saying that he preferred the days when protesters were carried out on stretchers.
I will march proudly and I will wear my pink, kitty cat themed hat as a nod to Trump’s boasting that he can grab women by their genitals and do anything he wants because he is a “star.” The hats are also a reminder that when funding for Planned Parenthood and basic civil rights are on the chopping block and when white supremacists feel emboldened by the newly minted President’s rhetoric, people do indeed grab back – and they grab back, “bigly.” For a listing of where you can march, please go to: http://time.com/4623995/donald-trump-inauguration-protests/
Thank you for representing us in D.C.!! South Pasadena will be marching with you in solidarity from LA!!
While marching in protest, please remember and let your hearts be filled with the fact that our sons and daughters, parents and grandparents, friends and neighbors have served, fought, bled, and died for our country to protect our constitution and freedom of expression for over 238 years.
We as a people will never agree on who will make the ‘best’ president, but maybe we can all agree that we can all be working in support of our rights as citizens of our republic. ALL of us. You as protesters/marchers may feel hatred or disgust toward those fellow Americans of whom disagree with some of your beliefs – but be respectful in doing so.
A handful of glib, obnoxious, sophomoric, disgusting remarks made by our new president pale in the face of our strength as a people and as a nation. Give him the same chance to grow up as you’re given to protest and be heard.
If you want to fund Planned Parenthood – then fund it; but don’t force your neighbors who do not agree.
If you want same sex marriage – then live it; but don’t force your neighbors to perform services who do not agree.
If you want to make our public schools ‘safe havens’. Then please consider not warping our facilities of education into something that makes others of us feel unsafe, shamed, and distracted.
“There should be no bitterness or hate where the sole thought is the welfare of the United States of America. No man can occupy the office of President without realizing that he is President of all the people.”
― Franklin D. Roosevelt
Never forget that we are a republic. Each one of us are sovereign. We run the government, we are not in service to the government.
Your protest and march is respected and applauded; even though some of us do not entirely agree with you.
These conversations are the crucible of truth and how we as citizens of a republic must learn and strive for balance in the most absurd of situations. If we remain respectful, push aside ego, and work together, we can continue to be a great nation. Freedom is not free.
“You are part of the world’s most feared and trusted force. Engage your brain before you engage your weapon.”
― Gen. James Mattis
Thank you for your march & protest. I don’t agree with everything in your article, but I DO agree with getting visible with our rights. I just wanted to say a few words about the Planned Parenthood situation.
Planned Parenthood aborts over 323,000 babies a year – 900 babies a day. It takes half a billion of our tax dollars.
Planned Parenthood has been caught selling aborted babies’ body parts. It has been referred for criminal prosecution by both the House and Senate.
This is how your tax dollars are being spent. And President Obama has been forcing us to fund it.
We’re urging President Trump to end this funding. No American should be forced to fund abortion. Period.
Oh, and what about the rights of the “Women” who have been aborted? Abortion is sometimes, rarely these days, a necessary health & safety medical procedure — NOT birth control! For Profit!!!
By the way…. CEO Cecile Richards is payed around $600,000 per year. Non-profit? Yeah right.
I’ll say out of your “right to choose” if you stay out of my right to choose.