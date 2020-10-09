Marengo Elementary Named Blue Ribbon School

Photo courtesy Saida Staudenmaier

The Marengo Elementary School community assembled last year for the Great Kindness Challenge.

South Pasadena’s Marengo Elementary School has been named one of 367 schools in the nation that are recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, it was announced recently by Superintendent Geoff Yantz.

Marengo was tabbed as an Exemplary High Performing School, while demonstrating gains in student achievement. Exemplary High Performing schools have their state’s highest achieving students, including the top 15% in English and mathematics as measured by state assessments. Just 36 schools from California were awarded this honor.

Marengo joins Arroyo Vista and Monterey Hills — schools that were recognized with National Blue Ribbon awards in 2019 — in receiving the highly sought-after distinction.

Photos by Mitch Lehman / The Review

Marengo recently received the prestigious designation as a National Blue Ribbon School.

“We are so excited about this well-deserved recognition for the Marengo Elementary School community,” said Yantz. “The team at Marengo has demonstrated consistent excellence and the dedication needed for successful teaching and learning. This stellar performance gives South Pasadena Unified School District the honor of being the home of three National Blue Ribbon Schools — each of the elementary schools.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Marengo Elementary School Principal Patricia Cheadle

“I am excited and proud to celebrate our National Blue Ribbon recognition with the Marengo community,” said Patricia Cheadle, principal of Marengo Elementary School. “It is an honor to be part of a learning environment where students are encouraged to express their knowledge in creative and meaningful ways. Congratulations to all of our teachers, students, staff and families.”

Serving young people from kindergarten through the 5th grade, Marengo has approximately 775 students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.