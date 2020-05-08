Marengo Students Enjoy Science While at Home

Marengo Elementary School 5th graders recently experienced Outdoor Science School, or OSS, quarantine style.

Although students were not able to participate in the originally planned adventure at Colby Ranch in the San Gabriel Mountains, they instead shared online activities that included campfire songs, scary stories, science experiments, night hikes and more.

According to the school, teachers planned special activities for each day of the week, including a special performance by 2nd grade teacher Holly Lang, who led students in a guitar performance of the popular camping anthem “The Scat Song.”

Many students participated, and teachers reported that everyone is healthy and happy after their virtual OSS experience.