Measure M Approved

Measure M won by a significant margin on Tuesday, November 8, gaining support from nearly 70% of county voters who approved 40 major highway and transit projects in the coming decades, including the Foothill Gold Line from Glendora to the county line in Claremont.

Measure M’s approval authorizes a new one-half cent sales tax starting in 2017, extend Measure R when it expires in 2039 and continue indefinitely until, and only if, voters decide to rescind it.

The ballot measure will fund various projects in Los Angeles County including: new highway projects, transit projects, bus operations and maintenance, rail operations and maintenance, local city transportation projects, demographic improvements (such as ADA paratransit), affordable senior, student and disabled fares, improved bike and pedestrian connections, safety improvements and regional rail link with Metrolink. Measure M is expected to generate an estimated $860 million a year in 2017 dollars. Base on the latest economic forecast by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan will add roughly 465,690 new jobs across the region.

Projects are broadly categorized into two groups: highway and freeway projects. The overall budget for the projects included here is $42.7 billion. South Pasadena City Councilmember Marina Khubesrian stressed that no Measure M dollars will fund the building of new freeways and excludes any funds from being used for construction of a 710 tunnel.

Voters were asked to improved freeway traffic flow, safety, repair potholes, sidewalks, repave local streets, earthquake-retrofit bridges, and synchronize signals.

In addition, Metro says Measure M dollars will keep senior, disabled, and student fares affordable, expand rail, subway an bus systems while improving job, school, airport connections and creating jobs.

Angelenos spend an average of 81 hours a year stuck in traffic. Currently, according to Metro, there are 10.2 million people living in LA County, and we are projected to grow by 2.3 million people in the next 40 years. Traffic congestion and air pollution are expected to get worse with more growth, and the measure is intended to raise money to meet those needs.

Measure M includes provisions establishing an independent oversight process including a Taxpayer Oversight Committee and annual audits.

Goals for Measure M