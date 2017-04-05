MHS Hosts Colonial Ball

Each year, the Monterey Hills School 5th graders, as part of their social studies curriculum, learn about the social history of the Colonial period. Students learn about the manners, dress, and social customs of the young men and women during that time period. During physical education instruction, students learn Colonial dances, and all of these lessons culminate in the annual Colonial Ball. Not only do the students dance at the Ball, but speakers educate audience members about the customs of the time

