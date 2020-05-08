Middle School Hosts Virtual Spirit Week

South Pasadena Middle School students last week followed business almost as usual, as the school’s ASB hosted a virtual spirit week to help boost morale. Students were encouraged to don the appropriate attire each day last week to post on Instagram with the applicable hashtag (for example, #spmsspiritmonday), or to send them to the school to be shared on the school library’s website. On Monday, students wore orange, white or black for the Tigers’ Spirit Day. Tiger Tuesday had students wearing anything with stripes. Students wore comfy or cozy clothes for Relaxed Wednesday. On Thankful Thursday, everyone was encouraged to wear shirts with heart on them. Finally, on Fandom Friday, everyone showed off what they were fans of most.

According to the school, SPMS is also sharing weekly versions of the school bulletin in Google classrooms to keep students informed and connected. This bulletin recreates what used to be the daily morning announcements. Tiger Cub News adds to the bulletin with online broadcasts about school events. Upstanders, the SPMS peer mediation group, also uses the new bulletin to promote social-emotional wellness events for students.