UPDATE: MISSING CHILD SOUTH PASADENA | LA Sheriffs at Boy’s Home

UPDATED INFORMATION 4/28/2017 – Bill Glazier | Editor South Pasadena Review

Detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Department are on the scene carrying boxes out of the father’s home of the missing boy in South Pasadena.

At this point, officials are not saying what they are looking for at this time.

The father had been behind bars for child endangerment charges.

Neighbors of the boy say the mom was passing out flyers reading: MISSING CHILD

She reportedly was scene handing the flyers outside where Andressian Sr. lives.

The last time authorities say the man and his son were seen together was last Thursday at Disneyland.

On Tuesday, the investigation shifted to a lake in Santa Barbara County because the father was seen there last Friday.

The father and mother, reportedly going through a divorce, were expected to make an exchange of the boy on Saturday, but when the father didn’t show up the mother called police.

Detectives say the father can’t recall where he and his son were between the Disneyland trip on Thursday and Saturday when he was discovered unconscious in Arroyo Seco Park.

===================================

UPDATED INFORMATION 4/25/2017 – Bill Glazier | Editor South Pasadena Review

Worries grow as the clock is ticking on a missing young boy.

As of Tuesday at press time for the South Pasadena Review, Aramazd Andressian, Jr. had

still not been located while his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., has been arrested on

suspicion of child endangerment and was being held on $10 million bail until he was

released Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. from Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los

Angeles due to lack of evidence, according to court documents.

The focus of the investigation turned to Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. A Sheriff’s

dive team spent the early part of the day in Cachuma Lake searching for the boy,

according to Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza. In addition, canine units were brought in to assist

as investigators looked for any evidence to locate the boy.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was spotted driving his car in Orange County Friday morning,

but Mendoza explained that the man drove to Cachuma Lake, about 120 miles northwest

of Los Angeles, along with, possibly, his son. A timeline has been difficult to piece

together, say detectives, as to when Andressian Sr. departed the lake before being found

unconscious early Saturday morning in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Park. They can’t

exactly pinpoint when the boy went missing.

The 35-year- old man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of child abduction and

endangerment as efforts continued to locate his missing 5-year- old South Pasadena boy.

On Monday and Tuesday, law enforcement officials were looking in parts of Los Angeles

and Orange County for the boy who has been missing since he was seen in a Skype

video call on Tuesday, April 18.

Andressian Sr.was found passed out in Arroyo Seco Park on Saturday morning, two days

after he was reported to be at Disneyland in Anaheim. The father was taken to a nearby

hospital where he received treatment. Following his release, the man was questioned by a

team of investigators. Authorities say he has not been forthcoming with information.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports on the man.

Authorities say the boy was with his father last week and was scheduled to be with his

mother, but when that didn’t happen, she made a call to police, reporting him missing.

On Saturday, the focus was on searching Arroyo Seco Park because that is where the

father was found. More than 120 law enforcement officials were brought in to conduct

the search. Law enforcement departments scoured the area, combing though tall brush in

the park, looking for the boy. Bloodhounds and police helicopters were also utilized to

support the search.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. weighs approximately 55 pounds, stands about 4-feet tall, has

brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing plaid shorts and a

plaid shirt.

“The father was communicative,” said South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller, “but he

was not very forthcoming with information, was not very specific on his timeline, where

he was with the child, where he was when the child was lost. He doesn’t really have a full

memory of actually being with the boy.”

===================================

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) — 4/25/2017

The search for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen by his mother more than a week ago in Baldwin Park has moved to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara, according to authorities.

Investigators said they learned the father of Aramazd Andressian Jr., 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian, visited the area on Friday.

Detectives were using K-9 units and dive teams to search the area near and around the lake for evidence, officials stated.

UPDATED INFORMATION 4/24/2017 – Bill Glazier | Editor South Pasadena Review

Aramazd Andessian, Jr. has still not been located while his father, Aramazd Andessian Sr. has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and is being held on $10 million bail.

Law enforcement officials are looking in parts of Los Angeles and Orange County for the 5-year-old boy who has been missing since he was seen in a Skype video call last Tuesday.

Aramazd Sr. was found passed out in Arroyo Seco Park on Saturday morning, one day he was reported to be at Disneyland. Authorities say he has not been forthcoming with information. Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports on the man.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS MISSING CHILD PLEASE CONTACT THE SOUTH PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT IMMEDIATELY: (626) 403-7297

===================================

UPDATED INFORMATION 4/23/2017 – Bill Glazier | Editor South Pasadena Review

Aramazd Andressian Sr., father of the missing boy, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of child abduction and endangerment as efforts continue to locate his missing 5-year-old South Pasadena son.

As the search continues in South Pasadena, officials continued to expressed concern about the boy’s welfare long into the night and Sunday morning.

Authorities say the boy was with his father last week and was scheduled to be with his mother, but when that didn’t happen she made a call to police.

Meanwhile, according to South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller, the boy’s father was discovered passed out Saturday morning near his vehicle in the city’s Arroyo Park. Officials say the focus is on searching the park because that is where the father was found.

Miller said the boy’s name is Aramazd Androssian, Jr. weighs approximately 55 pounds, stands about 4-feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing plaid shorts and a plaid shirt. Authorities say the mother of the boy reported him missing. He was last seen by his mother via Skype on Tuesday, April 18.

“The father was communicative,” said South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller. “He was not very forthcoming with information, was not very specific on his timeline, where he was with the child, where he was when the child was lost. He doesn’t really have a full memory of actually being with the boy.”

Officials say the family is going through a divorce and, as part of a custody arrangement, the father was expected to hand the youth over to his mother on Saturday morning. Police say the father, Aramazd Andressian, Sr., has not provided much information.

After lengthy questioning, Miller said the father was booked on two counts as members of area law enforcement departments scoured the area, combing thought tall brush in the park, looking for the boy. Canines and police helicopters were brought in to support the search.

The father was taken to a nearby hospital where he received treatment. Following his release, the man was questioned by a team of investigators.

Several news conferences were held throughout the afternoon and night.

It was speculated by police that someone who knows the family may have knowledge of the child’s whereabouts to ensure that he is safe.

“Anytime a child is missing regardless of their age, whether a juvenile – law enforcement pulls out all the stops,” Miller told the news media. “That’s why we have this multi-agency response her today.”

=================================

4/22/2017 report

A 5 year old boy is missing last seen in Arroyo Park in South Pasadena. LAPD Bloodhounds were called earlier today with no results. Sierra Madre search and rescue have been called in and are on the scene to begin foot search. Details as to the situation and the full report as we get it to follow….