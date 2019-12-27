New Mayor Talks Of City’s Accomplishments, And Goals That Lie Ahead, As Calendar Turns

Bob Joe just became mayor again, but he knows what it is like to look back on a past decade.

He became a member of the South Pasadena City Council in 2011 and was mayor during the 2014-15 term.

Here’s his take on the civic view of how things have gone for South Pasadena in the past decade:

“The city focused on aging infrastructure, including roadways and a water system. Significant improvement has been made which will benefit current community members as well as future generations.

“We have also seen more and more younger families becoming part of the community, which speaks to the high quality of life that South Pasadena is known for.’’

And in the future, Joe sees:

“The next 10 years will have some challenges, specifically with the growing cost of maintaining a full-service city. We also recognize the economic development opportunities which have the potential to strengthen and safeguard our financial stability.

“South Pasadena will always be a desirable location for its great schools and small-town feel; and we will work hard to preserve that.’’

—Andy Lippman