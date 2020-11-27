New Vice President of DEI Named at Huntington Hospital

Pamela Weatherspoon

Huntington Hospital recently named Pamela Weatherspoon as vice president of Enterprise Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a new role within the organization. She will begin Dec. 21.

Weatherspoon has been charged with advancing Huntington’s family of services with a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. She will partner with leaders across the organization to develop and promote a cross functional/departmental strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) that advances patient experience and education, overall quality of care and workforce culture, engagement and representation goals.

Additionally, Weatherspoon will strengthen marketplace opportunities, develop the organization’s thought leadership platform and build relationships with both internal and external partners, including community members, to provide effective leadership in the coordination of all diversity-related programs and initiatives. Overall, she will build, equip and sustain a representative workforce that delivers equitable health care and promotes a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

“Huntington is committed to standing and working together for a more just, healthy future for all. It gives me great pride to welcome Pamela to our organization as vice president of Enterprise Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said Dr. Lori Morgan, president and CEO of Huntington Hospital. “Her first charge will be to guide the work we already have underway related to our ongoing community benefit, Healthcare Equity Index, and LGBTQIA efforts that will promote a culture of diversity and inclusivity within our organization and address health-care disparities within our community. Her extensive experience in this area will be fundamental in further creating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for our employees and the entire community.”

Weatherspoon joins Huntington Hospital from Jersey City Medical Center–RWJ Barnabas Health where she held the position of director of diversity and inclusion. In this role, she directed all diversity, equity and inclusion programs, created strategic workforce diversity strategies, training, policies, processes and community investments/outreach for 2,800 employees. She also created multiple training curricula to meet the needs of the hospital and health-care system; consequently training 2,570 employees in 2019.

Prior to her role at Jersey City Medical Center, she served as the DEI manager at Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon, where she directed all of the organization’s programs, managed workforce diversity strategies and delivery of culturally responsive patient care efforts for the entire system of almost 14,000 employees. She also coordinated meaningful investments and partnerships to positively impact the community. Weatherspoon managed Legacy Health’s six employee resources groups to increase employee engagement and drove Legacy’s diversity action plan strategies. She created and advocated for multiple policies to increase workforce diversity and inclusion, decrease health disparities and assure equitable community investments.

Weatherspoon earned her MBA from Concordia University and her Bachelor of Science in communications from Portland State University.