Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy PHOENIX (AP) — The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career that spanned a half-century. The Associated Press

US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo BOSTON (AP) — As marijuana shops sprout in states that have legalized the drug, they face a critical stumbling block — lack of access to the kind of routine banking services other businesses take for granted. The Associated Press

Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures WASHINGTON (AP) — Heart attacks and broken hips cause much suffering and worry as people grow older. This year, Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for treatment of these life-threatening conditions, to promote quality and contain costs. Beneficiaries and family members may notice a new approach. The Associated Press

Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family can join him SHARON, Mass. (AP) — Ahmad Alkhalaf has had a busy year. The Associated Press