Not the Swan Song YMCA Camp Director Hoped For

If she adds up all the days and weeks she has spent at summer camp, YMCA mainstay Sue Marasco estimates she has passed more than two years of leading campfire songs and eating in dining halls, mostly at the service of local young people.

The odyssey began 45 years ago, in the summer of 1975, when Marasco attended Camp Little Green Valley as a wide-eyed 16-year-old counselor-in-training. It has all come to a rather unceremonious end now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two years ago, Marasco decided she would retire from her post as executive director of camping services for the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA after spending one last summer, 2020, at her beloved Camp Whittle before handing the reins to her successor.

But with the pandemic shutting down group activities, the YMCA was forced to make the excruciating decision to cancel all of its camping programs and, in an act of painful irony, Marasco was part of the panel that had to make the final call. In short, Marasco canceled her own swan song.

“This was a tough, heart-wrenching decision,” said Marasco. “We spent the first part of April planning how we were going to run camp under the safeguards of COVID-19. As we entered mid-April, based on many conversations with Los Angeles County, the American Camping Association and the Y-USA, it became clear that it would be challenging to offer a safe camp with quality experience, so in consultation with key staff and board members the decision was made to cancel camp.”

And so ends a long career in helping guide the youth of South Pasadena. Marasco has been involved at Camp Whittle, the home camp of the South Pasadena-San Marino YMCA, since 1976, serving as a counselor, unit director and, for 30 years, lead director. Aside from her experience at the sleepaway camp in the San Bernardino Mountains, Marasco has also led countless caravans and served in leadership roles for 20 years at the YMCA’s popular Youth & Government program. Youth & Government is a model legislature and court program that was created 70 years ago to teach high schoolers the inner workings of state government. It culminates each year with a trip to Sacramento.

Marasco estimates that her camping experience alone has allowed her to work with more than 4,000 South Pasadena youth — many more if one takes into account the numerous other capacities in which she has served the Y.

Hundreds have known Marasco for most of their lives. Bitten by the camp bug, many campers become counselors and advance into other leadership roles, often spending decades in service to the program. Stephanie Yuen, a 2002 graduate of South Pasadena High School, is one of those young people who showed up and never wanted to go away, and has treasured the 18 years she has known Marasco.

“Sue has been my mentor,” said Yuen, who began volunteering for Marasco at Camp Whittle. “Her door was always open and she was intentional about reaching out to her volunteers. Sue made me feel like I was more than just someone showing up for one week out of the year.”

Yuen so admired Marasco’s efforts that she made the YMCA her life’s work. She currently serves as associate executive director of the Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Los Angeles, and said Marasco’s contributions affected her own professional direction.

“Hands down,” said Yuen. “Sue has been at my side every step of the way, always pushing me out of my comfort zone. I have a small slice of what it is like going to camp with Sue and it has been transformative for so many people. It’s incredible to see the number of people who come back year after year.

“She has left a lasting legacy on so many families and has provided a fun, safe experience for so many kids, and I am proud that I have a tiny sliver of that. The number of people she has impacted is incredible.”

For most of those many years it has been an effort Marasco has shared with her husband.

“Joe grew up in the YMCA and worked for the YMCA for 17 years,” said Marasco. “Joe has extensive experience in teen leadership training, so when he retired I recruited him to direct the teen leadership portion of our Camp Whittle program. This program is the first step in teaching teens to be leaders; those who accept the challenge successfully then have an opportunity to move into our [counselor-in-training] program and then counselor, with some even becoming unit directors.”

The influence has even spread to other family members. Over the years, Marasco has been joined at Whittle by a niece, grand-niece, grand-nephew and others, proving the experience to be a true family affair. It comes as no surprise that Marasco is a proponent of the summer camping experience.

“Camp is for everyone regardless of wealth, race, religion, personal orientation or anything else,” Marasco said. “Everyone is welcome and on the same playing field, so to speak. A camper has to learn to figure things out on their own without a parent making the decision or intervening, which is an especially valuable experience when there is confrontation.

“Camp is a great place for a child to be a kid … to run, play, try new things, all in a nurturing environment driven by strong values and character.”

Marasco was, quite understandably, at a loss when asked to select her favorite camping memory from among the decades.

“What I can tell you is I never laugh as much as I do when I am at camp,” she said. “Making an impact on another person, be it a camper or counselor, is the best experience camp gives me.”

Marasco will retire on Aug. 15, thus ending her long association with the South Pasadena-San Marino YMCA, which includes 36 years as a professional staff member and 17 years as executive director. She has been camping since President Gerald Ford’s administration, and, aside from her 44 years at Whittle, Marasco attended Girl Scout camp for several years, bringing her total to more than a half-century. That “one more summer” at Camp Whittle never materialized, or at least it hasn’t yet.

“I am hoping this will not be my last week at camp and to continue to volunteer with the South Pasadena San Marino Y camp,” Marasco declared.

You can take the kid out of the camp, but you can never take the camp out of the kid.