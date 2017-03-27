Notice the Undeveloped Landscape Countryside in 1930s

Throwback Thursday – In this aerial photo view of Devil’s Gate Dam and its surrounding landscape, notice the undeveloped countryside that exists into the late 1930s. In 1920 flood engineers built Devil’s Gate Dam at the narrowest point in the Arroyo Seco. With a height of 103 feet and length of 252 feet, the dam also served as the first substantial bridge between Pasadena and the Crescenta Valley for automobile traffic. The road in the photo on the left is Linda Vista Avenue. Today Devil’s Gate has become a major transportation corridor. The 210 freeway is built directly in front of the dam along with another earlier bridge crossing on Oak Grove Drive. Behind these two bridges is the dam itself which is now closed to automobile traffic but is accessible to equestrians, bicyclists, and hikers (park and enter from the neighborhood side on La Canada Verdugo Road). And finally, the most recent bridge installed over Flint Canyon just west of Devil’s Gate Dam makes four crossings here. This area of the arroyo is the winner of Most Bridges of the Arroyo Seco award. Of course, no such distinction exists but, if it did, this historic meeting place is one of the most traveled areas in the San Gabriel Valley.

THROWBACK THURSDAY IS WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY RICK THOMAS