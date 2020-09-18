Obituary | George Inadomi

George Inadomi

It is with profound sadness the family of George Inadomi announces his passing on the morning of Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and loving caregivers, Sherry and Ruth.

George was born on December 14, 1930 in Fillmore, CA. The eldest child of Manuel Kumanosuke and Anna (Nishikawa), George lived a full and active life for much of his nearly 90 years.

In 1942, his family was interned at the Gila River Relocation Center in AZ. His family then relocated to Brighton, CO from 1943 to 1945.

The family settled back in Oxnard, CA in 1946 where George played on the Oxnard Union High School’s baseball, basketball and tennis teams. In 1948, he graduated as Valedictorian.

George attended UCLA where he played on the men’s tennis team, which won UCLA’s first-ever NCAA Championship in 1950. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Omega and graduated in 1952 with a B.A. in History.

He pursued his calling to become a minister at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Divinity degree in 1955.

While attending a Christian conference in Lake Tahoe, CA he met his future wife, Jeanette Wakita of Sacramento. They married in 1958 and settled in Monterey, CA where George was the pastor at El Estero Presbyterian Church.

In 1960, he was called to the Church of Christ Presbyterian in Chicago, IL. Daughters Jennifer and LeeAnn were born there.

While in Chicago, George began a lifelong advocacy for social justice. He participated in protests for civil rights in Selma, AL and the March on Washington, D.C. in 1963.

Retiring from the ministry in 1965, the family moved back to So Cal where he joined the family retail grocery business. They eventually settled in South Pasadena, CA and have lived in the same house for over 50 years. His son, Matthew, was born in 1967.

George was thrilled to be back in So Cal. He enjoyed family get-togethers with the extended Inadomi and Nishikawa clans during the major holidays. Favorites were New Year’s Day gatherings and the annual 4th of July tennis tournament with his cousins and extended family in Whittier, CA where he played doubles.

He and Jeanette became active members of Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena in the late 60’s. George served as an Elder at Calvary and expanded his church leadership to the broader community serving in the Presbytery of San Gabriel and ultimately with the national church as Vice-Chair of the General Assembly Council (GAC) for the Presbyterian Church (USA). George continued an advocacy of inclusion for all noting, “the PC (USA) is a diverse group that is reaching out in a broad range of ministries to the world.”

George and Jeanette enjoyed their travels to Louisville, KY to attend General Assembly meetings and their world travels with family and friends to Brazil, China, England, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland. A highlight of their travels was celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary attending the Wimbledon Championships in England.

George worked alongside his father, brother and brother-in-law for over 40 years operating multiple grocery stores and apartment complexes.

He was a civic leader serving as President of both the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Alhambra, in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

Besides spending time with family, George adored cheering on his beloved UCLA Bruins football and basketball teams for many years as a season ticket holder and Los Angeles Dodgers attending games whenever possible. He also continued playing men’s doubles tennis with friends in South Pasadena through his 70’s.

He is survived by Jeanette, his wife of 62 years; his three children and their spouses Jennifer and Doug, LeeAnn and Robert, Matthew and Suzie; grandchildren Melanie, Katherine, Ryan, Lia, Noah, Emma, Cami; and siblings and their spouses Iris and Bob, Jean and Phil, Kiyo and Atsushi, Larry and Gale; nephews and nieces; numerous cousins and lifelong friends.

George’s life will be celebrated at a later date when we can all gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift in his memory to Monte Vista Grove Homes, 2819 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, CA 91107 or El Estero Presbyterian Church, 490 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940. Due to COVID-19, visitors are not being received.

