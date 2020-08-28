Obituary | Karen Thorpe Peters August 24, 1949 – August 10, 2020

Karen Thorpe Peters

Her many friends are remembering the life of Karen Thorpe Peters, who was born in Los Angeles on August 24, 1949. Karen passed away August 10, 2020 at her home in San Jacinto, after a four-and-a-half year struggle with multiple myeloma. She received most of her treatment at the City of Hope.

Karen and her parents, Frances and Henry Thorpe, moved to South Pasadena in 1956, where she enrolled in second grade at El Centro Elementary School. Karen graduated in 1967 from SPHS, where she played trumpet in the school band. She then attended Pasadena City College, participating in their band, which became the official Tournament of Roses marching band, for 3 years. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Music at Cal State Los Angeles. More recently, she was a longtime member of the Mt. San Jacinto College Orchestra. She played many local events in the area including the Ramona Pageant. Karen gave private trumpet and flute lessons for several years.

Karen married Gary Peters in 1973 in Pasadena. They lived in Omaha, where their son Barry was born in 1978. Karen and Barry moved back to California, settling in Hemet so she could take care of her parents.

Karen dedicated herself to the healthcare field. Over a 30-year period, she worked as an admitting clerk for the Physical Therapy Sports Institute in Hemet and the Riverside County Hospital in Moreno Valley. She retired in 2016 after her diagnosis.

Karen maintained and cherished many friendships through her life. She had a beautiful soul and was a steadfast and loyal friend. She was taken much too soon.

Karen is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son Barry, daughter-in-law Danielle, and granddaughters Zoe and Rowan.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of life is pending.

On behalf of Karen and her two beloved dogs, donations can be sent to living Free Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 5, Mountain Center, CA 92561.