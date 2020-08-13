Obituary | Kathryn ‘Kitty’ Tilton, January 28, 1932 – July 20, 2020

Kathryn “Kitty” Tilton, a long time resident of South Pasadena, passed away on July 20th in Denton, Texas, at the age of 88 of natural causes. Kathryn was born on January 28, 1932 in Monterey, California, to George and Geraldine Coolidge. As an only child in a military family, she had many unique experiences throughout her life, and the constant moving around laid the groundwork for her later-in-life career as a travel agent. She met her husband Peter in post-war Germany, and they were later married in Fort Hood, Texas. After several international stints in Germany and Sweden, they settled in South Pasadena in 1962 and raised three boys there. Kitty and Peter reluctantly left SP in 1996 and settled in Lake San Marcos, CA. Kitty moved to Denton, Texas, in 2015 to be closer to her son. She loved travel and had visited well over 100 countries in her lifetime, and operated a travel agency in SP for many years to help fund the international exploits. Kitty was also an officer in the Kiwanis organization. She is preceded in death by her husband Peter and son Stuart. She is survived by her sons Peter of Denton, Texas, and Michael of Chico, California. She is also survived by 6 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Private services will be held with family at a later date.