Obituary | Sue Blazej

Sue VanHouten Blazej, 79, of Roswell, GA, passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born in South Pasadena, California, on October 25, 1940, the daughter of Erskine “Van” VanHouten and Virginia Apgar VanHouten. She graduated from South Pasadena High School and attended Pasadena City College.

She married Charles Blazej in 1966 and settled in Huntington Beach, California until Delta Airlines transferred them to Georgia and they settled in Fayetteville, Georgia until Charles passed away in 2017. She then moved to Roswell, Georgia.

She worked as an Avon representative for over 25 years and volunteered with her high school reunion committee for a number of years. She enjoyed all of her Avon clients and working with high school friends to locate lost classmates.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Blazej (Jon) and Cyndy (Andy) Miller; grandchildren Chris Grant, Michael, Maegan, Miranda, and Makenzie Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) or American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).