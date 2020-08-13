Pasadena Humane Innovates as Pandemic Continues

For many local residents, working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic involves spending a lot more time with pets. The health crisis has had a far more complicated effect on the local animal shelter.

At the start of the pandemic, Pasadena Humane decided to move toward appointment-based services and close its kennels to the public. The nonprofit put out an urgent call for foster volunteers and quickly placed the majority of the shelter’s dogs, cats and small critters into temporary homes.

With all of its pets in foster care, the shelter then launched an online adoption process through the group’s website. As of July, more than 500 pets have been adopted.

As the pandemic continues to affect daily life, the shelter is shifting to meet the needs of animals and the community. It has launched a new Animal Resource Center and expanded its Pet Food Bank with the goal of providing guardians with resources to prevent pet surrender. It also has moved training sessions, kids’ activities and community programming entirely online.

The global pandemic forced Pasadena Humane to pivot its operations to find innovative ways to serve people and pets. For information about the organization, visit pasadenahumane.org.