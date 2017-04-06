Plan South Pasadena Charrette to Solidify Support for Development

Join the City of South Pasadena as it embarks on a week-long charrette to develop guiding principles for development throughout the community and a feasible physical plan for the downtown area. From Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28, 2017 the City will hold a series of lunch and evening meetings to make the best use of everyone’s time by engaging people when their input will have the greatest impact.

Since January, the City has been gathering information for the critical update of the City’s General Plan and Mission Street Specific Plan. These documents, which are 20 years old, set forth the City’s vision and policies to guide growth, development, and change over the next 20 years.

In order to move this collected information into a set of actionable principles, the City will use the charrette process, a series of short feedback loops or meetings. These meetings are open to all members of the public and will be held in the SPUSD District Board Room, 1020 El Centro Street. Lunch will be available at each noon presentation.

Scheduled meetings include:

Monday, April 24 Lunch Presentation, 12 noon to 1:30 pm — Consultant will present Market Study Findings.

Monday, April 24 Evening Meeting, 6:30 to 9 pm — Consultant will present summary findings of all the Discovery work, including data gathering, focus group meetings and the survey, and present preliminary assessment of alternative concepts for public and private opportunities — with a broad focus citywide and specific and detailed focus in the downtown area. Community feedback will be sought.

Tuesday, April 25 Lunch Time Presentation, 12 noon to 1:30 pm — Consultant will present criteria for vibrant downtown.

Tuesday, April 25 Evening Meeting, 7 to 9 pm — Based on community feedback on Monday evening, consultant will present alternative illustrative ideas for improving the public realm and development concepts for the catalytic sites discussed at the CORE mtg. Community will provide feedback on the illustrative plans for public and private realm in the downtown area.

Wednesday, April 26 Lunch Presentation, 12 noon to 1:30 pm — Consultants will present options for mobility and parking.

Wednesday, April 26 Evening Meeting, 7 to 9 pm — Based on community feedback on Tuesday evening, the consultant will refine the illustrations for another round of community feedback. Based on the discussions the community will identify preferred alternatives.

Thursday, April 27 Lunch Presentation, 12 noon to 1:30 pm — Consultants will discuss design and coding issues that produce contextual and predictable outcomes in the downtown area.

Friday, April 28 Open House, 6:30 to 7 pm — Community can walk around and review the final drawings, discuss and get clarification.

Friday, April 28 Evening Meeting, 7pm to 8 pm— Final presentation on the overall vision and guiding principles for General Plan and Downtown Plan, and coding framework for the Downtown area. Gather community feedback on the outcome and discuss next steps.

For more information, go to www.southpasadenaca.gov/charette for the full schedule and to learn more about the Plan South Pasadena Charrette. If you have any questions on Plan South Pasadena, please contact PlanSouthPasadena@southpasadenaca.gov or call (626)403-7228.

