Rediscover a South Pasadena Gem – Santa Fe Crafts American Indian Jewelry & Art

When you walk into Santa Fe Crafts Native American Gallery, you may feel disoriented for a moment and think you’ve just stepped into a gallery and boutique in the American Southwest.

Before you are rows of exquisite, authentic, sterling silver jewelry peppered with bright and beautiful stones. The walls are lined with gorgeous rugs, pottery, baskets, dolls, Hopi katsina dolls and art.

Barbara Goldeen and John Selmer are the proud owners of Santa Fe Crafts, bringing 30+ years of experience to bear in their research and knowledge on the subject of the objects they carry. Fate brought them together 26 years ago while working on a project together at the Southwest Museum in Los Angeles. They began to travel the country doing trade shows and research, building clientele overseas in places like Japan and have spoken on Hopi wicker basketry at major universities all over the country.

Luck and opportunity brought the couple to South Pasadena when their current space became available in 2007. “We hadn’t had a fixed location before, so we decided to try it” says Goldeen, “and we’re so happy we did. We love South Pasadena and we love being in this community. We have people come see us from all over because what we carry is quite unique in this area, so we hope that even more folks right here in South Pasadena discover us as well.”

The boutique consists of three rooms, one of which is dedicated to Pueblo pottery and historic, Native American basketry from all over including California, which at one time had more Native American people than anywhere else. One can certainly peruse these beautiful artifacts as in an art gallery but everything is also for sale at many different price points.

Santa Fe Crafts carries handmade Native American jewelry from all of the tribes in the Southwest including Navajo, Zuni, Santo Domingo, and Hopi. They sell works from the Northwest coast from a variety of tribes as well as artwork from Northern New Mexico and Mexican jewelry . Everything they have is high quality, authentic and very representative of these areas and tribes. “But we have to remember,” says Goldeen, “these artists have influences from all over the world. We have to expand our ideas about what they’re doing and what’s possible because they are very creative people.”

Goldeen and Selmer want us to know that all are welcome at Santa Fe Crafts, young and old, to discover and explore all that these wonderful artists have to offer us. The boutique is located at 1123 Mission Street, just next to the Chamber. 626.799.3070. They are open Wed-Fri afternoons and Saturday 10-5. www.santafecrafts.com