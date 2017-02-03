Residents Sought to Help Plan City of South Pasadena’s Future

Are you interested in getting involved in the General Plan and Mission Street Specific Plan update process? Several committees and focus groups are being formed to provide insight on policy options to consider and actions to implement the public’s vision of South Pasadena. These committees include:

The Advisory Committee, which provides direction throughout the entire project on work program objectives, civic engagement strategy, and the list of resource team members. The Focus Groups, which develop policy options for the public to consider, actions to implement the public’s vision, and assess alternate scenarios for the ways in which South Pasadena could change in the future. The five focus groups will each focus on one area of expertise, including arts and culture , economic development, public safety, and more. The CORE Group, which considers South Pasadena’s approach to growth and preservation, incorporating perspectives from the five focus groups. In addition to developing goals and policies for each element, the other five groups will also review and assess alternate land use, circulation, and infrastructure scenarios developed by the CORE team.

Participation in these committees would include approximately 3-5 meetings of 2 to 2 ½ hours each, plus engagement during a week-long “charette” held the week of April 24 through April 28.

Go to www.plansouthpasadena.org to download the application form and apply for one of the committees or groups. Applications are also available at South Pasadena City Hall, 1414 Mission Street, the South Pasadena Senior Center, 1102 Oxley Street, and the South Pasadena Public Library, 1100 Oxley Street. Applications can be submitted via email to PlanSouthPasadena@southpasadenaca.gov or at the City Manager’s Office or Planning Counter located in South Pasadena City Hall.