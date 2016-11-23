Resolution Reached in Rent Hike Dispute on Amberwood

The new owners of two apartment buildings on Amberwood Drive have reached an agreement with tenants about improvements and rent increases, both sides announced last week. The ownership group, which is spending approximately $2 million to completely overhaul the run-down buildings, has agreed to delay rent increases, which had been scheduled to take effect December 1. Existing tenants will continue to pay significantly below-market rent.

In a statement, the new owners wrote: “We have always cared about our tenants and wanted to do all we could to help them stay. We are happy that we were able to work with them to reach a resolution and that many of our tenants will be able to stay and enjoy the benefits of a significantly improved living environment. We would also like to thank the City for its help in reaching this agreement.”

Sami Dorman, a leader of the tenant group, wrote in the statement: “We are thankful to have reached an agreement with our new owners, as many tenants will be able to stay in their homes. We are happy we could solve this together and grateful we will be able to enjoy the holidays this year. We want to thank the City of South Pasadena for stepping in and helping us come to this agreement. We also want to thank the Housing Right Center and Tenants Together for their efforts on this as well.”

South Pasadena City Council Member Marina Khubesrian, M.D., part of the negotiating effort, added: “I’m very pleased with the outcome of the negotiations between the tenants and the new property owners. I’m happy to have helped mediate an agreement as a member of the City’s ad hoc committee along with Mayor pro tem Cacciotti. Both parties came to the negotiating table in good faith and worked diligently toward a mutually acceptable arrangement. This is another example of our South Pasadena community working together to turn challenges into opportunities for successful bridge-building.”