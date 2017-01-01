Rose Parade Final Judging

Final judging took place early Sunday morning as Tournament of Roses officials viewed the South Pasadena entry for consideration of an award as Tuesday’s 128th running if the Rose Parade nears.

Those who worked on the float are quietly hoping this year’s entry- entitled “Never Give Up”- will be another prize winner.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Paul Abbey, the construction chair for the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee. “I think it looks great! I couldn’t be more happier. Deco knocked it out of the park.”

Abbey is referring to the SPTOR Decoration Committee, led by Janet Benjamin, who is very please with the float’s final outcome before the judges.

“I think it looks great,” she said. “This is one of the best floral finishes we’ve ever had. We couldn’t have done it without the hard work of so many volunteers. It was a total team effort.”

As a result of the TOR’s never on Sunday rule, the Rose Parade is on schedule for 8 am on Monday.