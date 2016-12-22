Rose Queen and Court at Oneonta Club

The Oneonta Club’s December dinner featured the 2017 Rose Queen and Royal Court, including Rose Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos (Temple City), Princesses Audrey Mariam Cameron (Blair), Maya Kawaguchi Khan (Arcadia), Shannon Tracy Larsuel (Mayfield), Autumn Marie Lundy (Polytechnic,) Natalie Rose Petrosian (La Cañada), and Lauren ‘Emi’ Emiko Powers (Arcadia). The San Marino Chamber Choir, under the direction of Tammi Alderman, performed during the event, held at the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena. The choir, which has traveled around the country and world, entertained guests with seasonal and other selections from their broad repertoire. The December meeting is always a big community event, co-hosted with the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena.