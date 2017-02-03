Rotary Club of South Pas Supports Golden State Collection

Rotary Club of South Pasadena member, Patty Schwade of Mission Grove Healthcare and Wellness Center, congratulates guest speaker Nat Read, for his fascinating ‘Author Talk’ during which he described his two books “Don Benito Wilson: Los Angeles 1841 to 1878” and his new first novel “Speed Bumps on the Yellow Brick Road”. The former is a biography of the man who molded Los Angeles during its late Mexican and U.S. History and for whom Mount Wilson is named. A mountain man and Alta California ranchero, Don Benito Wilson led U.S. Army troops in the first local battle of the Mexican War, set up U.S. government here in Alta California, and was LA’s second mayor. Wilson also founded the predecessor college to USC and owned the land that is now inhabited by Beverly Hills, UCLA, Santa Monica, and large parts of downtown Los Angeles. Speed Bumps on the Yellow Brick Road” is the improbable comic tale of a homeless man who dresses well and falls into a fairy tale romance full of danger and zaniness. Nat Read’s articles and humor have appeared in “The Wall Street Journal,” “Good Housekeeping,” “The Los Angeles Times” and dozens more.”

A Decade of Support by Rotary Club of South Pasadena for “Golden State Collection” Partnership with Library

For 10 years the Rotary Club of South Pasadena and the South Pasadena Public Library have proudly continued “The Golden State Collection,” a cooperative project that has greatly expanded the Library’s collection of checkout books on California related subjects. The project partnership is responsible for the addition of hundreds of new books to the Library collection on our home state. Each Tuesday for its noon meeting in the Oneonta Tower Room, the Rotary Club honors its guest speaker by donating a Golden State Collection title to the Library. Each book contains a custom “Golden State Collection” bookplate that the guest speaker signs and then the already-cataloged book goes straight into the library collection. Titles purchased through the years represent a broad spectrum of books for all ages on California’s culture, history, styles, sports, legends, geography, travel, nature, and much more. All of the Golden State books are added to the library checkout collection and some of them go right into in the front area of the Library.

Many of the titles are already available for borrowing and new titles are added regularly The following is a sampling of the titles purchased recently.:

1906 San Francisco Earthquake

Black Bart: The Poet Bandit

California State Park Rangers

Downey’s Aerospace History: 1947-1999

Early Los Angeles County Attractions

Eureka, Then and Now

Gold Rush Towns of Nevada County

Hermosa Beach, CA Postcard History

Hollywood Studios

The Humboldt Wagon Road

John Muir: The Man Who Saved America’s Wild Places

Little Known Tales in Sacramento History

Little Known Tales in San Francisco History

Mark Twain’s Helpful Hints

Marysville’s Chinatown

Missions of Central California

Missions of Southern California

Mount Tamalpais Signature Railway

Railroads and Depots of Orange County

Sacramento: Indomitable City

Sequoia National Park

Silent-Era Filmmaking in Santa Barbara

Welcome Home Bear: A Book of Animal Habitats

West Hollywood, CA