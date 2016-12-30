S.P. Police Chief at WISPPA

Police Chief Art Miller and his wife, Linda, will be the keynote speakers at the first 2017 meeting of Women Involved in South Pasadena Political Action on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m.

Miller, who successfully led the multi-year effort to revamp South Pasadena Convalescent Hospital and has ensured that his staff is well trained in dealing with social issues, will discuss “the softer side of policing” and how he and the members of his force approach challenges in our community such as homelessness and mental illness.

His wife, Linda, will also speak about her experiences as the partner of a career law enforcement officer.

Miller will speak at 9:30 a.m. after a WISPPA business meeting and update on local political issues beginning at 8:45 in the basement of Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1050 Fremont Ave. Coffee and refreshments will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit www.wisppa.org.