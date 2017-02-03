SeaTigers Face Off to Qualify for Junior Olympic Meets

The South Pasadena Sea Tiger swim club held its first officially sanctioned meet this month, which brought several dozen swimmers to the pool to face off against one another and make times to qualify for upcoming Junior Olympic meets this spring.

“It was awesome to swim at my own pool,” said Sea Tiger Sadie Metcalfe. “We’ve never had one here before, so it was fun just to come and hang out with my friends and race.”

More than two dozen swimmers competed in the intersquad meet, which was officially sanctioned by the Southern California Swimming. Many of the swimmers competed to make times to qualify for the upcoming Junior Olympic meet to be held this spring. For other Sea Tigers, it was a chance to get their feet wet and see what competition is all about.

“It was a great opportunity for some of our experienced swimmers to get those qualifying times, but even more important it gave our younger swimmers a chance to see what competition was all about,” said Sea Tiger Head Coach Pat Armstrong. “As swimmers, we are constantly learning and fine tuning. Learning to compete right is a skill that is learned through experience, and I definitely think the team got a taste of that.”

The South Pasadena Sea Tigers is a non-profit organization that supports swimming and instruction in the city. Swimmers regularly compete in meets around Southern California, which culminate every season with the Junior Olympics. Though administered by a board, the team describes itself as a community of kids, parents and coaches who work together to help swimmers both in and out of the pool.

“Holding an intersquad meet in our own pool is important because it gave our swimmers the opportunity to experience an official Southern California Swimming (SCS) racing event,” said Sea Tiger board president Marne Lagbao. “Furthermore, it also showed the families commitment to the success and future of the Sea Tigers program, which was great to witness.”

If you or your child is interested in joining the Sea Tiger, visit the club’s webpage at www.seatigers.org.