Senior Center to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic Sept. 13

The South Pasadena Senior Center will host a flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 8:30-11 a.m. The vaccine is essential for protecting individuals and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks during the COVID -19 pandemic. A vaccine will be available only by appointment.

The clinic will be provided by Huntington Hospital Community Outreach Program. Those making appointments must meet the following requirements: not be seriously ill at that time (includes free from fever or chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath or have difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; age 55 and older; not allergic to eggs or the influenza vaccine; and not have a history of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Please note that walk-ins will not be accepted. Masks are required as well as social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed by the nurses. The Senior Center is located at 1102 Oxley St., South Pasadena and can be reached at (626) 403-7360 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to schedule an appointment.