Sergio Gonzalez Accepts City Manager Position in Hermosa Beach

Sergio Gonzalez has accepted the city manager position in the City of Hermosa Beach.

He leaves as the city manager for the City of South Pasadena after five years. His employment contract will go before the Hermosa City Council on April 12 and his start date will be May 15. His compensation package calls for an annual salary of $219,000 and a monthly $500 car allowance.

His final day in South Pasadena will be May 5. “I plan to take a little time off before my new assignment,” Gonzalez wrote in a letter to South Pasadena Mayor Michael Cacciotti and the City Council.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the past five years as your city manager and 14 years overall with this amazing city,” said Gonzalez, noting that he’s leaving at a time when “South Pasadena is heading in the right direction on many fronts, including, but not limited to good fiscal management, public safety, quality of life programs and amenities, environmental stewardship and strong commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure.”

Before landing the city manager job in South Pasadena, Gonzalez served as a recreation supervisor, community services director, and assistant city manager.

“South Pasadena is truly a special community,” he said. “One that should be proud of its rich history, progressive sustainability efforts and exceptional community.”