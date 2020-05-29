Service Group Signs Up for Meaningful Project

When it became painfully apparent that South Pasadena Middle School 8th-graders were going to miss their beloved promotion ceremony and all of its accompanying events, several young people from Lion’s Heart sensed an opportunity to ease a little of the sting.
A typical SPMS promotion weekend includes academic achievement awards, concerts and other programs, but the annual lip-sync battle was also a victim of the pandemic.
community. Especially, through these hard times.”
Jason Yipp agreed.
“Congratulations to the 8th-graders,” said the freshman. “I feel bad for you, since your promotion was canceled, but I hope the signs will help recognize your achievements and celebrate your promotion.”
“During these times, showing support toward the graduating 8th-graders can really help cope with the
situation at hand,” Marciel told The Review. “It’s unfortunate that graduating classes cannot experience a normal graduation with family and friends.”
A national service organization, Lion’s Heart provides volunteer opportunities to students who are in 6th grade through high school and even creates a digital portfolio for each individual member.